Tejada takes sixth stage as Vingegaard keeps lead

APT (France): Colom­bian climber Harold Tej­a­da attacked 4.5 kilometres from the finish in Apt on Friday to win the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race as Jonas Ving­egaard retained a comfortable lead.

After Lenny Martinez attacked late on the final climb, Tejada, who had chased on after mechanical issues, counter-attacked over the summit.

He held off the Frenc­hman on the descent to the finish line in Apt at the end of a 179.3km stage from Berbentane, south of Avignon.

“I’m very grateful to my team-mates because I had a lot of problems with my bike,” Tejada said at the finish.

He said Astana team manager Alexander Vinok­ourov, a former Paris-Nice winner, “advised me to be ready to jump over the top of the climb and on the downhill that followed and that’s exactly what I did”. The 28-year-old gained only his second career win as he finished six seconds clear of another rider Frenchman Dorian Godon of Ineos at the head of a charging pack of sprinters. Tejada’s only previous victory was in the Tour of Colombia two years ago.

“It’s my first WorldTour win and it’s taken a lot of patience and perseverance to get here.

“I even had time to give a proper victory salute.”

Vingegaard, a Dane who rides for Visma-Lease a Bike, stayed 3 minutes and 22 seconds ahead of Colom­bian Dani Martinez of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

There are two stages left and they are likely to be disrupted by the weather. Saturday’s queen stage to Auron may even, as is often the case in Paris-Nice, have to be shortened with the finish moved to another location, as snowfall is forecast in the Alpine resort.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026