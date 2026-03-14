MPA terms Punjab govt’s price control strategy successful

TAXILA: Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Punjab Mohsin Ayub Khan has said that the Punjab government has undertaken extensive administrative and welfare-oriented measures to stabilise prices of essential commodities across the province.

He stated that the implementation of a multi-layered strategy combining strict enforcement of price control laws with public welfare initiatives to ensure that citizens receive essential goods at fair and affordable prices.

He was addressing an event held organised by the United Poultry Association, Wah, Taxila chapter on Friday. PML-N divisional president Malik Umar Farooq, officials of the local administration, revenue department, price magistrates, and others were also present on this occasion.

He added that the administration has also ensured the display of official price lists at prominent locations in markets. Shopkeepers are legally required to display these lists so customers can verify prices before making purchases.

He said that apart from enforcement measures, the Punjab government has also introduced several welfare initiatives to directly support the public during Ramazan. Among the most prominent initiatives are the establishment of special Ramazan bazaars across major cities and towns.

These bazaars provide essential commodities at subsidised prices compared to open market rates. “The purpose of Ramazan bazaars is to reduce the financial burden on low- and middle-income households during the holy month when household spending typically increases”.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026