AJK to hold tourism conference next month, says PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore on Friday announced that the government would organise a tourism conference in April and May as part of its efforts to promote the tourism sector and address challenges faced by stakeholders.

Talking to a delegation of the AJK hotel, guest houses, restaurants and Marriage Halls Management Association, he expressed the hope that the proposed event would bring together private businesses associated with tourism, experts, investors and members of the public interested in the sector to deliberate on issues and explore long-term solutions.

The delegation was led by the association’s chairman, Raja Mohammad Ilyas.

The prime minister said the government was taking practical steps to develop the tourism sector on modern lines and create a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign tourists.

“Promotion of tourism guarantees economic strength. A stronger economy will also generate new employment opportunities,” he said, adding that the government was fully aware of the problems faced by hotel owners and would take all possible steps to resolve them.

Mr Rathore said improving the economic system of Azad Kashmir was a key objective of the government and emphasised the need to enable people, particularly the youth, to become economically self-reliant.

He said the government was encouraging investment in private hotels, restaurants and other related sectors and that investors would always be welcomed.

The prime minister said the government was focusing on key sectors including health, education, agriculture, information technology, industry and trade, as well as tourism.

“Improvement in these sectors is essential to overcome economic challenges and eliminate unemployment,” he added.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the prime minister on measures needed to promote tourism, hurdles faced by hotel management, improving service standards and creating a favourable environment for the sector.

It also presented a detailed roadmap regarding joint efforts by the government and the association to boost tourism in the region.

The delegation welcomed the government’s plan to organise a tourism conference in April and May and described the move to prepare a roadmap for resolving issues facing the sector as a positive step.

Members of the delegation also appreciated the prime minister’s efforts for public service and his initiatives aimed at resolving public issues and restoring people’s confidence in the system.

Since assuming office in November last year, Prime Minister Rathore has been engaging stakeholders from different sectors to explore ways of tapping their potential and addressing their concerns.

Last month, he hosted what was described as the first-ever overseas convention in Muzaffarabad in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, aimed at institutionalising engagement with the Kashmiri diaspora.

On Thursday, the prime minister also met a delegation of farmers to seek their input on modernising the agriculture sector.

On the occasion, he announced that a large agricultural conference would be held in AJK between April 10 and 15 to bring the farming sector under greater government patronage and devise practical strategies for its development.

Official sources said the prime minister was also planning to hold an entrepreneurship conference to discuss emerging economic trends and explore ways to reduce unemployment by promoting business skills among youth through the use of modern technologies.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026