Arrest of women activists condemned

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission on the Status of Women on Friday took serious note of reports regarding the detention of women activists and leaders by the Islamabad police ahead of a planned rally organised under the banner of the Aurat March to mark International Women’s Day.

Several activists, including prominent women’s rights defenders, were taken into custody near Super Market in F-6 while they were gathering to proceed towards the National Press Club. The police authorities cited the enforcement of Section 144 and the absence of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the gathering as the basis for declaring the assembly unlawful and carrying out the arrests.

In a statement, the commission condemned the “inhumane and indecent treatment reportedly meted out to women leaders and activists who had spent their lives struggling for the advancement of women’s rights in Pakistan.”

These individuals had long contributed to promoting justice, equality and dignity for women, and subjecting them to degrading or disrespectful treatment is deeply concerning and unacceptable.

The NCSW believed that these women should not have been arrested while exercising their fundamental rights to peaceful expression and assembly. However, even in circumstances where authorities deemed it necessary to take individuals into custody, the law required that they be treated with dignity, respect and in accordance with established legal safeguards and human rights standards.

The commission urged the relevant authorities to ensure that all detained women were treated humanely and respectfully, provided safe custodial conditions and granted full access to due process, legal counsel and communication with their families.

As the national statutory body is mandated to safeguard and promote the rights of women in Pakistan, NCSW will continue to monitor the situation closely and remained committed to ensuring that the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of all women were upheld at all times.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026