E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Two killed in separate incidents

A Correspondent Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
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TAXILA: Two, among them a youth, were killed in separate incidents in Wah and Attock on Friday.

In the first, a 17-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Indus River near Attock Khurd, rescue officials said. According to reports, the teenager, identified as Ismail, was bathing along the riverbank when he accidentally moved into deep water and drowned.

Upon receiving information, divers and ambulance teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and launched a search operation to locate the missing youth.

Rescue officials said that, as of the last reports, the body had not yet been recovered, and divers were continuing the search operation in the river.

Meanwhile, a cyclist was run over to death by a speedy dumper on GT road near a private technical college in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Friday.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

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