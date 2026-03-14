E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Rawalpindi police hold flag march to maintain law, order

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Police conducted a “flag march” across the city to evaluate the security procedure on Friday on the occasion of Al-Quds Day.

Senior Superintendent of police operations led the flag march, while divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, dolphin force, traffic and elite commandos participated in the flag march.

The march started from the Police Lines Headquarters and passed through all the central areas and highways across the city.

The aim of the march is to express the commitment of Rawalpindi Police to establish law and order and ensure foolproof security.

Over 800 officers provide round-the-clock security across city

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that the protection of citizens is the top priority, for which Rawalpindi Police is working day and night diligently.

He added that police made effective security arrangements for Jummatul Wida and Al-Quds Day. More than 9,000 officers and personnel of police are performing security duties at mosques and imambargahs on the occasion of Jummatul Wida.

Senior police officers are checking and briefing on duty from time to time. Entry is being ensured after a full body search in mosques and imambargahs. Officers and personnel on duty should keep a close eye on the surrounding environment while ensuring alert duty.

He emphasised that, along with ensuring the security of people coming for prayers, they should be treated with courtesy.

Rawalpindi Police is always busy protecting the lives and property of citizens, for which all resources are being utilised.

In view of the current situation, joint special pickets have been established by the Rawalpindi and Islamabad Police, with a large number of officers and personnel deployed. Sensitive places Search, sweep and combing operations are underway in and around the area.

Amid the increasing rush of buyers in the last ten days of Ramazan, additional personnel have been deployed on important highways, bazaars and commercial markets to further improve traffic flow. Office staff will also perform field duty in phases until Eid to facilitate citizens and keep traffic flowing.

On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam added that there is an extraordinary increase in buyers in the bazaars in the last ten days of Ramazan, in view of which office staff have been deployed in the field so that road users and especially buyers can travel more freely.

More than 800 officers are on duty 24 hours a day in the Rawalpindi district. With the hard work of wardens and the cooperation of citizens, traffic flow is being maintained on the highways, while special squads are also fully active to prevent accidents, one-wheeling and no-parking.

He further said that the unhindered flow of traffic on the highways is subject to the cooperation of citizens with the traffic police. Citizens are requested to follow traffic rules, cooperate and avoid parking their vehicles incorrectly while shopping, causing inconveniences for others.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Chinese diplomacy
14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Fragile gains at risk
14 Mar, 2026

Fragile gains at risk

PAKISTAN is confronting an external shock stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran that few of the other affected...
Kidney disease
14 Mar, 2026

Kidney disease

ON World Kidney Day this past Thursday, the Pakistan Medical Association raised the alarm on Pakistan’s...
Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Dawn News English
Subscribe