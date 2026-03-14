‘Shortage’ of e-stamp papers hits Chitral

CHITRAL: A continued shortage of e-stamp papers has gripped Chitral and its suburban districts, bringing judicial proceedings and essential documentation to a complete standstill, sparking widespread public frustration.

The crisis, reportedly triggered by a suspension of supply from Peshawar, has left district courts and administrative centres without necessary legal stationery, residents here complain.

With official sources indicating that new stock may not arrive until after Eidul Fitr, the local population faces weeks of continued gridlock.

The impact has been felt across all levels of civil administration as property transactions, drafting of affidavits and the processing of various legal contracts have come to a halt.

The shortage is particularly devastating for residents of far-flung areas, many of whom travel for hours and spend significant sum on transport only to find the offices unable to facilitate their needs.

“We spend the entire day waiting only to be told there is no paper,” said one resident of Arkari, Gulab Khan, who had traveled for three hours from Arkari Valley but only to be told at Khyber Bank that it may be available only after Eidul Fitr.

Hundreds of people who earn their livelihood daily at the district kutchery prepare various legal documents using stamp papers, which are currently in short supply.

A deed writer, Saadat Makhfi, told Dawn that during the current week, his daily income had dropped to nearly zero due to the unavailability of stamp papers here.

With a deep anxiety visible in his face, he said that it was not clear about the availability of the stamp papers which are to be issued from Peshawar to the local branch of Bank of Khyber (BoK). “If this situation persists I will be unable to meet the expenses of the forthcoming Eid,” he added.

The aggrieved public has urged the government to ensure an emergency delivery of stamp papers before the Eid holidays to clear the massive backlog and save citizens from further financial and mental distress.

When the branch manager of BoK’s district branch, Sher Zaman, was contacted, he said that two months back, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had replaced the manual stamp papers with e-stamp papers which were issued by the Board of Revenue to the provincial headquarters of the bank for onward delivery to the branches across the province.

He said that for the last week, no fresh e-stamp papers have been issued from his headquarters.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026