Flood proves blessing in disguise for Buner hospital

PESHAWAR: The last year’s flash flood and cloudburst proved a blessing in disguise for patients visiting the 50-bed Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pir Baba, Buner, as a solar plant installed in it by UNDP after the calamity ensured uninterrupted diagnostic, surgical and treatment services to them.

The hospital was badly-hit by the devastating flood and came to spotlight when it handled around 350 bodies and more than 1,000 injured during the calamity at the end of August as several charity organisations thronged the hilly district to extend help to affected people.

“The main problem we had been facing since long was the long power outages that caused immense problems to patients. But the recent solarisation of the hospital by UNDP has resolved the problem and the number of patients has tripled during the past one month,” Dr Imtiaz Ali, the medical superintendent of the hospital, told Dawn.

He said that the credit should be given to Buner Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayum and District Health Officer Dr Akhtar Nawaz, whose efforts materialised the solarisation programme to rid the hospital of frequent power outages.

Patients receive uninterrupted services after solarisation of the facility

He said that in the past some patients didn’t get operated upon despite urgency because the hospital administration could not take the risk to administer anaesthesia to them for fear of power disruption. “Now we are conducting at least 10 surgeries per day that include appendicitis and gall stones,” he added.

Dr Imtiaz said that the main beneficiaries of the solarisation were pregnant women, who got health services such ultrasound as well safe deliver in labour room.

“The risks were particularly severe for mothers and newborns. Neonatal care units require uninterrupted oxygen supply. Incubators cannot function without electricity. Expectant mothers face dangerous delays during deliveries when diagnostic and surgical equipment cannot be powered,” he said.

Dr Imtiaz said that in the past endless spells of power outages, often lasting up to 20 hours a day, brought patients’ care services to a standstill as electricity was required to operate diagnostic equipment, operating theatres and outpatients departments for elective services.

He said that the 50-kilowatts system would enable the hospital administration to use air-conditioners and patients would get full services even during night.

Dr Imtiaz said the hospital had a gynaecologist, a general surgeon, a physician, an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist, an ENT specialist and a dermatologist.

The hospital covers an area having a population of 200,000.

“The hospital has 32 doctors, 28 paramedics and nurses with 16 support staff members. The government is likely to upgrade it and promote the doctors to higher grades,” he said.

He said that prior to the installation of the solar plant, the hospital had few small generators but that would be used for acute emergency due to limited funds. He said that the doctors often used to complain that many patients were treatable but power suspension made even routine procedures impossible because they couldn’t take chances.

“We had to send many patients outside the district for treatment every day despite availability of experts for the same in our hospital,” he said.

He said that some patients required follow-ups for their treatment but there was no surety of electricity to perform their investigation and surgical procedure. “Now we are back to full-fledged work,” he added.

Dr Imtiaz said that the solarisation of the hospital helped those patients, who used to visit private centres. “Now our staffers have no excuse to deny treatment to patients as power is being supplied to the hospital round-the-clock,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026