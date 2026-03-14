Child tortured to death, man murdered in Mandani

CHARSADDA: A five-year old child was found murdered in open fields in Mandani area of Charsadda, triggering grief and anger among local residents, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Zakria, son of Mohammad Usman and a resident of Sabandi, Mandani. According to police, unknown assailants allegedly subjected the child to torture and later hanged him before dumping the body in nearby fields.

In a report lodged with Mandani police, the victim’s uncle Samiullah, son of Lal Badshah, stated that Mohammad Zakria had gone missing after leaving his house earlier in the day. Family members and local residents started search for him, while announcements about the missing child were also made through mosques loudspeakers.

He said that after Friday prayers the family received information that the body of the child had been found in nearby fields. Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body to a hospital after completing initial legal formalities. The incident has caused widespread grief and anger among residents of the area.

Police said a case had been registered against unidentified suspects at Mandani police station on the complaint of the victim’s uncle and further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead in a firing incident in the Mandani area of Charsadda, police said. The deceased was identified as Suleman, son of Abdul Saeed, a resident of Pandi Kallay Shakoor.

In a report lodged with police, the victim’s relative Samiullah said that the accused suspected Suleman of providing shelter to their rival party, which led to a dispute between the two parties. He said that the suspects Zardan, Ali Qasim, Mohammad Wali and Mohammad Qasim residents of Pandi Kallay Shakoor had also opened fire outside Suleman’s house the previous night to threaten him.

According to the complainant, Suleman later went along with his relative Kausar and some others to pacify the suspects. However, when the suspects saw them, they allegedly opened fire.

As a result, Suleman sustained critical injuries and died on the spot, while the others remained unharmed.

Police shifted the body for legal formalities and registered a case against the nominated suspects at Mandani police station on the complaint of Samiullah. Further investigation into the incident is under way.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026