‘Haripur tehsil council deprived of funds for four years’

HARIPUR: Tehsil council Haripur is the only council in the province that remained deprived of development funds throughout its four years tenure, complained Samiullah Khan, the outgoing chairman while addressing the farewell session of tehsil council here the other day.

The members belonging to all political parties attended the last session and expressed their concern over how the PTI government treated them against the vision of founder chairman Imran Khan.

The tehsil chairman said that when the former CM Mahmood Khan realised that PTI’s backed candidates would lose the elections, he amended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act 2013 changing the structure and powers of the local bodies.

He said that the PTI’s government rendered the local bodies ineffective practically when it withheld the development funds of the tehsil councils on discriminatory grounds and spent the development budget through MPAs.

“They violated the vision of their party’s founding chairman by crippling the local governments,” he lamented adding that two PTI’s government and the caretakers had violated the Constitution depriving the people of their fundamental rights of development through local governments.

He appreciated the chairmen who struggled for their rights of the LG system and staged protests.

He, however, expressed the hope that the federal government would introduce a uniform system of governance through local governments, health and education through 28th constitutional amendment which was expected soon after Eidul Fitr. He said that the new system would help strengthen the LG system in the country.

Chairmen of the village and neighborhood councils also addressed the session and expressed their displeasure over how the PTI’s governments dealt with them during the last four years.

It may be added that Samiullah Khan, the first cousin of PMLN’s former and sitting MNA Babar Nawaz Khan, had won the election held on December 19, 2021, for the office of tehsil chairman by defeating PTI’s nominee Akhtar Nawaz Khan (late). The PMLN’s candidates had also won the tehsil council’s election in Ghazi and Khanpur Tehsils.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026