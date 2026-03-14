PPP-SB man found dead in his home

HYDERABAD: The body of a Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-SB) activist with a bullet wound was recovered by police on Friday.

The Qasimabad police said that they received such information from some residents of an apartment building and rushed into the specified flat. They said they found the activist, Kashif Kaimkhani, dead inside. A bullet wound on his body was visible, they added.

According to Hyderabad SSP Shahzeb Chachar, the body was taken to the Liaquat University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Kashif’s brother Asif Kaimkhani, other relatives and friends also visited the hospital.

The SSP said that forensic evidence was being collected and an investigation into the matter was started. The flat Kashif had been living in reportedly belongs to a man named Waleed Farooqui.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026