Man killed, two others injured as bikes collide

MIRPURKHAS: A man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident at Jarwari Chowk.

Reports said two motorbikes collided near Jarwari Chowk as result one Haji Yousuf Soomro died while Sikandar Baloch and Razzaque Panhwer sustained serious wounds.

The dead and injured were brought to the emergency of the DHQ Hospital Mirpurkhas where first aid was given to the injured while the body was handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Man shot, looted

Two unknown armed robbers intercepted a man named Ahmer Arain near Samaro Shakh in the limits of Sindhri police station, shot and injured him, snatched Rs7,000 and a costly mobile from him and fled on a motorcycle.

Arain was provided first aid and admitted in the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026