Iran lets two gas tankers sail to India through Hormuz, sources say

Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas carriers to sail through the Strait of Hormuz, a rare exception to the Iranian blockade that has disrupted global energy supplies, Reuters reports citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Indian-flagged LPG tanker Shivalik crossed the Strait under escort from the Indian Navy, said two of the sources, and the second vessel, Nanda Devi, was expected to clear in the next few hours.

Since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, Tehran has largely halted traffic through the strait, which runs past its coast and normally supplies around 20 per cent of global oil and seaborne liquefied natural gas.

Iran has said it will not permit any supplies for the United States or its allies to leave the strait, but India has sought exemptions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a day prior that he had spoken to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the transit of goods and energy from the Gulf.

Read more here.