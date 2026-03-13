Iraq PM vows to prevent attacks after French soldier killed

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has vowed to prevent attacks after the killing of a French soldier in an attack in the autonomous Kurdistan region, AFP reports.

Sudani has expressed his “solidarity” with France in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and has said that “the necessary measures will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents” and an investigation will be conducted into the attack.

The president of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, in a call with Macron, also expressed his condolences and called for the Iraqi government to “set limits on outlaw groups”.