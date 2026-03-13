Israeli evacuation orders affect 14pc of Lebanon, NGO says

Over an eighth of Lebanon’s territory is under Israeli orders for people to leave their homes, an aid group has said, Reuters reports.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said Israel’s evacuation orders for southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut now covered about 1,470 square kilometres, or about 14 per cent of the country.

“Israel’s mass evacuation orders have expanded to broad geographic directives, often demanding immediate movement, creating panic and fear across communities that strikes are imminent even when they are not,” said Maureen Philippon, NRC Country Director in Lebanon.