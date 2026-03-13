Explosion heard overnight near Turkish military base hosting US troops

An explosion was heard, and windows were shaken overnight near the Incirlik military base in southern Turkiye, where US troops and others are stationed, according to a Reuters witness and social media footage.

Social media footage appeared to show a projectile flying in the night sky near the Incirlik Air Base in Adana province.

Turkiye’s state-owned Anadolu news agency said sirens were heard at the base early today, without providing further details.

Ankara has not officially commented on the incident, and it is not immediately clear what caused the explosion.