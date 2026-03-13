PHOTOS: Aftermath of Iranian strike in northern Israel Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 12:10pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel People gather at the site of an impact by an Iranian missile, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 13, 2026. —Reuters A woman walks at the site of an impact by an Iranian missile, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 13, 2026. —Reuters Israeli emergency responders work at the site of an impact by an Iranian missile, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 13, 2026. —Reuters Israeli emergency responders work at the site of an impact by an Iranian missile, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 13, 2026. —Reuters