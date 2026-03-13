Asia stocks, FX extend losses as Hormuz tensions keep oil near $100

Most Asian equities and currencies fell as fresh attacks in Gulf waters kept crude near $100 a barrel, strengthening inflation fears and driving investors toward the safety of the US dollar.

MSCI’s emerging market stock index fell 1 per cent and is down nearly 8pc since late February, while the EM currency gauge slipped 0.3pc and is off about 2pc over the same stretch.

The dollar index reached its highest level since November 28, thanks to its safe-haven appeal and also because the US is a net energy exporter.