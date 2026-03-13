E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Asia stocks, FX extend losses as Hormuz tensions keep oil near $100

Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 11:01am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Most Asian equities and currencies fell as fresh attacks in Gulf waters kept crude near $100 a barrel, strengthening inflation fears and driving investors toward the safety of the US dollar.

MSCI’s emerging market stock index fell 1 per cent and is down nearly 8pc since late February, while the EM currency gauge slipped 0.3pc and is off about 2pc over the same stretch.

The dollar index reached its highest level since November 28, thanks to its safe-haven appeal and also because the US is a net energy exporter.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe