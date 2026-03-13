E-Paper | March 13, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: His Imperial Majesty the Shahanshah, and Prime Minister Z.A. Bhutto have re-affirmed their resolve that Iran and Pakistan shall stand by each other in all matters bearing on their national independence and territorial integrity. This was stated in a joint communique issued … at the conclusion of the official visit to Pakistan of [the] Shahanshah … and Shahbanou… . The communique expressed His Imperial Majesty’s appreciation of Pakistan’s efforts to implement the provisions of the Simla Agreement. The two leaders hoped that these efforts would … accelerate the pace of normalisation between Pakistan and India with a view to establishing lasting peace in South Asia.

The communique further said that His Imperial Majesty and the Prime Minister agreed that the Indian Ocean should remain a zone of peace, free from Great Power rivalry and emphasised the need for the establishment of a nuclear-weapons free zone in South Asia. … The two leaders discussed the security of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. They recognised the crucial importance of unhindered trade across international trade routes to the economic well-being of the world. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

