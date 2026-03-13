E-Paper | March 13, 2026

IPL-linked Sunrisers sign Abrar Ahmed for Hundred, Birmingham pick Usman Tariq

Published March 13, 2026
LONDON: Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was snapped up by Sunrisers Leeds — a Hundred franchise with links to the Indian Premier League — on Thursday despite fears Pakistani players would be frozen out due to political tensions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month issued a statement saying all eight of the city-based franchises in the 100-ball-a-side competition were committed to selection based solely on performances.

A longstanding political stand-off between India and Pakistan mean the two nations only play each other in major global cricket events.

Cricketers from Pakistan have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of diplomatic tensions, creating speculation that similar restrictions might spill over into The Hundred after several franchises were acquired by IPL-linked investors last year.

The only two Pakistan players in Wednesday’s women’s auction, Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal, went unsold, heightening concerns ahead of the men’s event.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi withdrew from the men’s sale and fellow paceman Haris Rauf failed to attract an offer when put up for his reserve price of 100,000 ($134,000) at the auction in London on Thursday.

Other notable Pakistan names like Shadab Khan also remained unsold in early proceedings, though some reports suggested a few players could re-enter later.

But Sunrisers bought 27-year-old Abrar for 190,000, while fellow Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, 28, was snapped up by Birmingham Phoenix for 140,000.

Abrar’s signing, following a competitive bidding war that saw Sunrisers fend off interest from Trent Rockets, marked a significant moment as the first Pakistani player acquired by an IPL-affiliated Hundred team, helping to dispel earlier rumors of an informal avoidance policy.

Sunrisers Leeds, fully owned by the group behind IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and based at Headingley, posted enthusiastically on social media about the addition of the mystery spinner.

London Spirit paid 390,000 for uncapped English all-rounder James Cole while Welsh Fire spent a combined 540,000 on batsman Jordan Cox and former England captain Joe Root.

Other notable morning deals included Adil Rashid joining Southern Brave for 250,000 and Tom Curran heading to MI London.

The Hundred is staging the first auction of its kind in a major British sport after previously using a draft system to select players.

Stakes in the eight franchises were sold last year to private investors, raising huge sums for cricket in England and Wales.

Four of the franchises — MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Sunrisers Leeds and Southern Brave — are at least part-owned by companies that control IPL teams.

The 2026 edition of the Hundred, featuring men’s and women’s competitions, starts on July 21 and runs for four weeks.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

