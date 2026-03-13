E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Vingegaard soloes to victory in Paris-Nice fifth stage

AFP Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:27am
COLOMBIER VIEUX: Team Visma-Lease a Bike’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Paris-Nice race, a 206.3km distance from Cormoranche-sur-Saône to Colombier-le-Vieux, on Thursday.—AFP
COLOMBIER VIEUX: Team Visma-Lease a Bike’s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Paris-Nice race, a 206.3km distance from Cormoranche-sur-Saône to Colombier-le-Vieux, on Thursday.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

COLOMBIER VIEUX: Former Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line alone after an impressive 21km solo break for his second win in two days in stage five of the Paris-Nice race on Thursday.

The Dane had pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey in the lashing rain at Uchon on Wednesday and tightened his grip on overall victory after shaking off his rivals to coast to victory in the sunshine at Colombier-le-Vieux in south-east France.

The Visma-Lease-a-bike rider had attacked on the Saint-Jean-de-Muzols climb during the hilly 206.3km stage and crossed the line 2min 02sec ahead of French rider Valentin Paret-Peintre.

Soudal Quick-Step’s Paret-Peintre pulled clear of the pursuing group who arrived some 18sec later.

Vingegaard increased his lead at the top of the overall standings to 3min 22sec on Colombian Dani Martinez and is well set to claim victory in Nice on Sunday.

The Dane is competing in his first race of the season ahead of targeting a Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double.

Friday’s sixth stage of the ‘Race to the Sun’ is a 179.3km hilly ride from Barentane south of Avignon heading east to Apt.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe