Vingegaard soloes to victory in Paris-Nice fifth stage

COLOMBIER VIEUX: Former Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line alone after an impressive 21km solo break for his second win in two days in stage five of the Paris-Nice race on Thursday.

The Dane had pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey in the lashing rain at Uchon on Wednesday and tightened his grip on overall victory after shaking off his rivals to coast to victory in the sunshine at Colombier-le-Vieux in south-east France.

The Visma-Lease-a-bike rider had attacked on the Saint-Jean-de-Muzols climb during the hilly 206.3km stage and crossed the line 2min 02sec ahead of French rider Valentin Paret-Peintre.

Soudal Quick-Step’s Paret-Peintre pulled clear of the pursuing group who arrived some 18sec later.

Vingegaard increased his lead at the top of the overall standings to 3min 22sec on Colombian Dani Martinez and is well set to claim victory in Nice on Sunday.

The Dane is competing in his first race of the season ahead of targeting a Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double.

Friday’s sixth stage of the ‘Race to the Sun’ is a 179.3km hilly ride from Barentane south of Avignon heading east to Apt.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026