E-Paper | March 13, 2026

B’desh parliament holds first session after 2024 uprising

AFP Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:05am
BANGLADESH Prime Minister Tarique Rahman addresses the parliament.—AFP
BANGLADESH Prime Minister Tarique Rahman addresses the parliament.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s parliament convened on Thursday for the first time since a deadly 2024 uprising plunged the country into political turmoil and following elections last month.

The government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), took over after Feb 12 elections from the interim administration that had led the country of 170 million people since August 2024.

“After more than a decade and a half of fascist and subservient rule, the activities of parliament are beginning today with representatives elected by the people,” Rahman told parliament.

“The BNP wants to build a prosperous, safe and democratic country,” he added, calling on all lawmakers, whatever their political opinions, to work together. Rahman blamed the toppled government of Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party for undermining the previous parliament.

Hasina, 78, who has been sentenced in absentia to death for crimes against humanity, is in self-imposed exile in India. “The fallen dictatorship made parliament dysfunctional, instead of making it the centre of all national activities,” Rahman said, promising it would change under his watch.

“We will make parliament the centre of all debates and arguments aimed at resolving the country’s problems.” They include tackling a sluggish economy, restoring stability and reviving growth after months of turmoil that rattled investor confidence and strained state finances.

The world’s second largest garment exporter, heavily dependent on fossil fuel imports, has also been hit hard by an oil price spike caused by the war in the Middle East. Rahman’s appeal for unity is a bid to heal rifts in a country polarised by years of bitter rivalry.

A new speaker, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, and his deputy, Kayser Kamal, were elected to office. Both are members of the BNP.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe