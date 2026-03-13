UK woman jailed for keeping ‘house slave’

LONDON: A UK judge on Thursday jailed for 13 years a mother-of-10 who forced a vulnerable woman to work as a “house slave” for more than two decades.

Amanda Wixon subjected the woman, who was a teenager when the ordeal began, to more than 25 years of abuse at her squalid home in Gloucestershire, England.

The 56-year-old forced the victim, who has a learning disability, to do manual labour, regularly assaulted her and deprived her of food and healthcare, it emerged during an earlier 13-day trial.

Gloucester Crown Court heard Wixon would regularly beat the victim, who is now in her 40s, including with a broom handle, knocking out her teeth on one occasion. Wixon — referred to as “The Witch” by her tormented victim — would also squirt washing-up liquid down her throat, splash bleach on her face and repeatedly shaved her head against her will.

