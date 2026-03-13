Churchill no longer on GBP

LONDON: World War II leader Winston Churchill is to be dropped from the £5 banknote in favour of a nature scene, sparking outrage from some lawmakers who said he should not be replaced by an otter or badger.

Novelist Jane Austen, artist J. M. W. Turner and mathematician and codebreaker Alan Turing, are also due to be phased out on the 10, 20 and 50 pound banknotes, respectively, as part of a redesign. The next series of banknotes due to be issued by the Bank of England will feature animals native to the UK.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026