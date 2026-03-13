Container falls on two cars

KARACHI: A container mounted at a section of M.A. Jinnah road to block unconcerned people’s access to the rally route fell on two moving cars. No one was killed or injured in the incident, police said. According to DIG Raza, two passenger buses were involved in rash driving and overtaking each other. One of them hit the mounted container, causing it to fall, he said, adding that the two cars were damaged in the incident. The errant driver was detained and the bus was impounded, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026