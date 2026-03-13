E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Police seize ‘satanic statue’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:17am
Screen grab showing the so-called ‘satanic statue’.
Screen grab showing the so-called ‘satanic statue’.

KARACHI: Police in the Korangi Industrial Area seized “a statue depicting Satan” late on Wednesday night after a video of it went viral on social media, a senior police officer said.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the officer told Dawn that the statue was discovered in Mehran Town after footage circulating online showed it being prepared for use in a rally planned for Friday.

He said the statue had allegedly been created by members of a religious party and was intended to be set on fire during the Al-Quds rally as a symbolic act.

The officer added that no case had been registered so far and no arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

