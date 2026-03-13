Man shot dead, woman wounded in Clifton park

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead while a woman, said to be his friend, was critically wounded in Benazir Shaheed Park in Clifton on Thursday evening, said police.

Darakhshan police station SHO Malik Riaz Niazi said that Arshad Kamal, 27, was killed while Shazia, 25, was wounded.

He said during the initial probe, it transpired that the injured woman had separated from her husband Muzammil recently. She had reportedly developed a friendship with Arshad.

On Thursday they both were visiting the park when her former husband came, opened on them and fled.

The victims sustained critical bullet injuries and were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced the man dead on arrival. He had sustained a bullet wound in his abdomen. The condition of the woman was also stated to be serious as she had received a bullet wound in her abdomen too.

‘Robber’ killed

A suspected robber was shot dead in an ‘encounter’ in a Landhi locality on Thursday, said police.

Three suspects were allegedly looting citizens at Gala Mandi when a police party on patrol reached there. On seeing the police, the suspects resorted to firing. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, one armed suspect was gunned down while his two alleged accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

One 30-bore pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

The body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities where the deceased was identified as Raju Ramchand.

The police have obtained his alleged criminal record which showed that he had been arrested by the Chakiwara police in 2024 and had spent time in prison.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026