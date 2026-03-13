Fire station lacked water, judicial commission told

KARACHI: A fire station officer on Thursday informed the Gul Plaza judicial commission that there was a shortage of water at the station when the fire fighters had received the information about the deadly inferno.

The fire station officer of Ranchor Line, Mohammad Taufeeq, testified that it was not possible to enter the building due to the massive fire and thick smoke and the trapped people were evacuated from the rooftop with the help of a snorkel.

He said that the fire station has three snorkels and two fire tenders and staff strength stood at around 60, including four drivers in two shifts.

One snorkel could not be used in rescue operation due to the shortage of drivers as only a trained driver could operate such a machinery, he maintained.

He also deposed that water being supplying to the fire station through old pipelines and it has two water storage facilities which were also providing water to the staff colony but there was a shortage as only two fire tenders and one bowser were available for the operation at the time of the incident while there was also a power outage in the area at the same time.

The Gul Plaza is located within the jurisdiction of Saddar fire station, he added.

The fire officer further added that there was no wireless system in the fire brigade department and they used to communicate through mobile phones and landlines in these emergency situations.

The single-member commission headed by Justice Agha Faisal of the Sindh High Court has been tasked with probing the devastating Gul Plaza blaze in which around 80 people had lost their lives.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026