Officials told to ensure security of foreigners

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:17am
HYDERABAD: Thar­parkar Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Abdul Haleem Jageerani has asked relevant officials to ensure complete security of Chinese engineers and other foreign experts working in Tharparkar district under CPEC and non-CPEC projects at all costs.

Any negligence in security matters would not be tolerated, he warned while presiding over a meeting in his office on Thursday.

He said it was extremely important to beef up security arrangements in the district, improve intelligence coordination and make communication among all institutions more effective.

A review was conducted regarding the District Intelligence Committee, security arrangements for the CPEC and non-CPEC projects, plan for repatriation of illegally residing foreigners and measures to eliminate human smuggling and forced labour.

The meeting decided that strict action would be taken against sale and transportation of illegal cigarettes while the relevant authorities would take immediate steps to remove encroachments. The DC ordered inspections of legal and illegal petrol pumps. Those selling substandard fuel or storing less than the prescribed quantity while charging higher prices should be sealed, he added.

He also ordered regular monitoring of brick kilns. Unregistered or foreign workers employed there be identified and dealt with in accordance with law, he told the officials.

The Regional Transport Authority was directed to take daily action against overloading, violations of traffic laws and vehicles charging excessive fares.

The meeting called for a crackdown against smuggling, illegal hoardings, illegal dumping sites, non-custom-paid vehicles, narcotics and other intoxicants.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

