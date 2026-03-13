SHC orders removal of encroachment from amenity plot in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Sindh High Court has issued show-cause notices to the chairman of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Neroonkot and Pinyari police station SHO Arsalan Solangi in a case of encroachment on an amenity/park plot.

Comprising Justice Arbab Ali Hakro and Justice Riazat Ali Sahar, the bench also ordered DIG Police of Hyderabad Range to take action against SHO Arsalan Solangi and submit a compliance report before the next date of hearing.

It directed the deputy commissioner (DC) of Hyderabad to take immediate action and demolish the illegal structure raised at the subject amenity plot/park and submit a compliance report on March 17. The matter was heard on March 10 and the order issued on Thursday.

The SSP Hyderabad was also directed to extend full assistance and provide necessary police support to the DC for the effective implementation of the order and to ensure that the demolition process was carried out without any obstruction.

The court forwarded a copy of the order to the IGP Sindh, DIG Police, DC and SSP Hyderabad.

The petitioner, Ghazala Panhwar advocate, who filed a petition in person, informed the bench on March 10 that the respondent chairman of TMC Neeronkot was restrained through a Feb 3, 2026 order from raising any construction on the subject amenity plot/park and the SSP Hyderabad was directed to ensure strict compliance of the said order.

On March 5, the court noted, the petitioner appeared before the court and informed that despite the Feb 3 interim order, construction continued on the said amenity plot. The SSP Hyderabad was again directed on March 5 to ensure implementation of the Feb 3 order.

The court observed that despite the Feb 3 restraining order passed by the court, the respondent chairman TMC Neeronkot proceeded to raise construction on the subject plot. It was alleged that such illegal construction was carried out with active support and facilitation of SHO Arsalan Solangi. The court mentioned that the act of continuing construction in the face of a clear restraining order of the court amounted to a willful disregard and prima facie defiance of the orders of that court.

The court issued show-cause notices to the chairman of TMC Neeronkot and SHO police station Pinayri to explain why proceedings for the contempt of the court should not be initiated against them under relevant provision of law for violating the court orders.

The order was passed on a petition (134/2025) filed by Ghazala Hussain Panhwar, who cited DC Hyderabad, assistant commissioner of the City, SBCA regional director Hyderabad, Planning and Development Hyderabad Development Authority deputy director, chairman of TMC Neroonkot, SSP Hyderabad and SHO Pinyari police station.

She said that she has filed the petition as public interest litigation. She said an amenity plot of park exists in Phase I & II in Khursheed Town Hyderabad, which meant for the residents of the town and residents including the petitioner.

She alleged that the respondent TMC chairman had forcibly occupied the said park by erecting boundary walls, structures and initiating steps to construct a dispensary and commercial shops and a school.

She said that TMC chairman has got trees felled in the area. She also said the acts of the respondent chairman amounted to illegal conversion of an amenity plot. The chairman also occupied another park in Phase I of the same area. She said she had moved applications to the respondents but in vain.

She requested the court to declare actions of the TMC chairman as illegal and direct the respondents to stop construction activities on the amenity plot. She asked the court for the removal of the encroachments.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026