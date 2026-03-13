E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Four killed as coach, bikes collide

A Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:17am
MIRPURKHAS: Two children were among four killed while three others seriously injured on Thursday when an air-conditioned coach collided with two bikes coming in the opposite direction near Mirwah Gorchani town adjacent to the village of Ghulam Muhammad at Arain bus stop.

Reports said that the speeding coach No. JC-2445 was going to Mirpurkhas when it met the accident while trying to save the bike riders.

The dead and injured were taken to the Rural Health Centre, Mirwah Gorchani, where doctors pronounced four persons dead on arrival: Ms Gomi,28, wife of Lalchand Kolhi; five-year-old Raja aka Rajo, son of Lalchand; Kelash, son of Ramesh, and Lalchand, son of Parbhat Kolhi.

The injured were identified Gujran (wife of Ramesh Kolhi), Rahul and Azam, son of Inayat Arain. The injured were admitted in the hospital.

The Mirwah Gorchani police detained the unknown coach driver and impounded the coach and two bikes.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

