Man arrested for kidnapping, killing cousin

A Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
LOWER DIR: Police in Upper Dir district on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man accused of kidnapping and murdering his young cousin after tracing the case within 72 hours.

According to police, Jawadullah, a resident of Dubando village, lodged a report at the Dir city police station on March 9, stating that his nephew, Mohammad Ayan, aged about seven to eight years, had gone missing.

Following the registration of the case, the child’s family began receiving ransom calls from different phone numbers, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Aslam Nawaz constituted a special investigation team led by SP Investigation Mohammad Ilyas Khan. The team also included SDPO Dir Circle Musharraf Khan, SDPO Wari Circle Fakhar Alam Khan, DSP Investigation Akhtar Ali and SHO Dir City Johar Ali.

Police said the investigation team used scientific methods, technical tracing and search operations and was able to trace the case within 72 hours. During interrogation, investigators discovered that the suspect was the victim’s cousin. Police said the accused had allegedly kidnapped the child due to a family dispute and financial greed and later killed him.

Police have recovered the child’s body. Further investigation is under way and the accused is being produced in court to obtain his physical remand.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

