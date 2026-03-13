E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Woman killed, five injured in Shangla wall collapse

Our Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SHANGLA: A woman was killed and five others sustained critical injuries when wall of a shop collapsed under the weight of a large crowd gathered to collect Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) quarterly instalments in Kuz Kana area here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif told Dawn that the incident occurred at the BISP disbursement point, where beneficiaries had gathered to receive quarterly payments.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman died on the spot, while five other women were injured in the incident. He said the injured women were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Alpuri, after being provided with first aid.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said all the injured women were local.

Meanwhile, a local court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment who was involved in an alleged murder case that had taken place in the Chakesar area of Shangla last year.

According to a statement issued by DPO Shah Hassan Khan, following an investigation, the local court in Shangla sentenced the accused and handed her life imprisonment.

The police statement said the woman was indicted in the murder case of her husband under sections 302 and 15AA. The woman was sent behind bars for life with a fine of Rs2 million, and in another case of 15AA, a year imprisonment and Rs10, 000 fine.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe