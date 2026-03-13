Woman killed, five injured in Shangla wall collapse

SHANGLA: A woman was killed and five others sustained critical injuries when wall of a shop collapsed under the weight of a large crowd gathered to collect Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) quarterly instalments in Kuz Kana area here on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif told Dawn that the incident occurred at the BISP disbursement point, where beneficiaries had gathered to receive quarterly payments.

According to Rescue 1122, a woman died on the spot, while five other women were injured in the incident. He said the injured women were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Alpuri, after being provided with first aid.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said all the injured women were local.

Meanwhile, a local court sentenced a woman to life imprisonment who was involved in an alleged murder case that had taken place in the Chakesar area of Shangla last year.

According to a statement issued by DPO Shah Hassan Khan, following an investigation, the local court in Shangla sentenced the accused and handed her life imprisonment.

The police statement said the woman was indicted in the murder case of her husband under sections 302 and 15AA. The woman was sent behind bars for life with a fine of Rs2 million, and in another case of 15AA, a year imprisonment and Rs10, 000 fine.

