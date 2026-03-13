Traffic restored on Karakoram Highway

MANSEHRA: Karakoram Highway, which was blocked to all sorts of traffic at various points in Kohistan, was cleared and traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan resumed on Thursday.

“The KKH, which was blocked in our district following heavy landslides, is cleared for traffic,” Tahir Iqbal, DPO Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

He said motorists and passenger buses were on the way to their respective destinations in GB and the rest of the country. Hundreds of passengers had been stranded in Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan following blockades at various places the other day.

Also in the day, the KKH was blocked due to landslides in Lower Kohistan, suspending traffic between both federating units on Thursday. “The KKH is cleared in our jurisdiction and motorists and passenger vehicles are on the way to their respective destinations,” an official of the Lower Kohistan police said.

Since the blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road following snowfall in Kaghan Valley in November last year, the KKH is the only land route connecting KP with GB.

The roads which were blocked for traffic in Torghar following heavy rain the other day were also cleared by the district administration.

Meanwhile, Surmil Nusratkhel to Kotli Road, Shatal Atlar Road, Judbah Road, Tagito Road and Domail Road, which had been blocked for traffic following heavy landslides, have now been cleared.

CONTINGENCY FUNDS RELEASED: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs300 million contingency funds to overcome water scarcity in the city and its suburbs.

“We have approved this fund to initiate water supply schemes, pipelines, sinking pumps and other infrastructure to meet potable water needs in my constituency,” Babar Saleem Swati, the speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, told reporters here.

Mr Swati said that a mega gravity supply scheme, already approved and being executed jointly by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with Rs 18 billion, would take years to complete.

“Mansehra has been facing water shortage for decades, but following the sinking of the underground water table, the situation has become worse. We can overcome it by launching various schemes,” he said.

“The newly approved schemes would directly benefit thousands of households with a population of over 6,800 individuals,” Mr Swati said.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026