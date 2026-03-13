Aimal concerned over ‘free movement’ of militants in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party central president Senator Aimal Wali Khan has expressed serious concerns over reports about militants roaming openly Rustam, an area of Mardan district, describing the situation as alarming and indicative of a deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said the presence of militants and moving freely in broad daylight on roads and highways and questioning citizens reflected a complete failure of the state system and security policies.

The ANP leader said that claims were often made about destroying militant hideouts across the border but silence over the presence and movement of such elements inside the province raised serious questions.

“Blaming neighbouring countries after every incident is merely an attempt to evade responsibility,” he said, adding that if the state truly wished, not even a single grape could cross the border. “How militants were able to reach the province,” he questioned.

He said that responsibility of the prevailing law and order situation in the province rested with provincial government. He said that ANP had repeatedly warned that resettlement of militants and alleged secret agreements with them would pose a grave threat to peace in the province.

The ANP chief alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan, former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed and former president Arif Alvi played a “regrettable role” in facilitating the return of militants.

He said that the province had been left helpless in the current circumstances. He said that federal government could not absolve itself of responsibility as maintaining law and order was a shared responsibility of both the federation and the province.

He also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying whenever the issues of Pakhtuns, peace and security were raised, both parties appeared to be on the same page.

“The people of the province cannot be subjected to further failed policies and dangerous experiments,” he said, warning that any attempt to push the region back into the flames of militancy would have serious consequences.

He said that the people of the province could no longer bear bloodshed and instability. He said that the foremost responsibility of the state was to ensure protection of lives and properties of people.

Aimal Wali warned that playing games driven by external interests on Pakhtun soil would have dangerous outcomes and that the responsibility of consequences would rest with governments and institutions concerned.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026