Sale of petrol in open containers banned

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration has banned the sale, purchase and supply of petroleum products in open containers, bottles and gallons across the district for a month.

An official told Dawn on Thursday that the ban was slapped after receiving reports about the sale, purchase and supply of oil commodities in open containers, bottles and gallons for “unauthorised purposes”.

“Credible reports reveal the involvement of certain individuals in the resale of petroleum products at inflated rates and their use in unlawful activities, including illegal placer gold mining,” he said.

The official said that the ban was imposed to prevent the misuse of petroleum products and ensure their availability exclusively through authorised filling stations.

He said that the restrictions would come into force with immediate effect and that the violators would be dealt with sternly under the law.

Also on Thursday, deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar chaired a high-level meeting in his office to discuss and finalise the school enrolment plan for the upcoming drive.

Officials of the district administration, education and other relevant departments attended the meeting and formulated a comprehensive strategy to make the drive a success.

The DC underlined the importance of the enrolment campaign and said that getting education was the fundamental right of every child.

He said that the successful campaign would result in increasing the literacy rate and bringing all out-of-school children to formal learning.

Mr Sarwar directed the education department and other stakeholders to sensitise people, especially parents, to the usefulness of the children’s admission to schools.

He also asked the relevant officials to launch a massive awareness drive by displaying banners, holding walks and seminars, and releasing motivational video messages of educationists and religious scholars to persuade parents on their children’s enrolment in schools.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026