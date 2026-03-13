E-Paper | March 13, 2026

PSCA-linked ‘panic buttons’ a must for Punjab schools

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has directed all public and private schools across the province to install ‘panic buttons’ linked to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Public Safety App to ensure rapid emergency response.

According to a notification issued by Punjab School Education Department, all public and private schools across the province were ordered to ensure 100 percent installation and functioning of ‘panic buttons’ linked to the PSCA app.

The decision was taken to improve the security of educational institutions after a high-level meeting held at the home department on March 3, where officials had proposed installation of ‘panic buttons’ in all public and private schools for timely response in case of an emergency situation.

As per the notification, available with Dawn, all chief executive officers (CEOs) of district education authorities (DEAs) have been directed that all school heads should implement the system immediately.

The ‘panic buttons’ are part of the PSCA’s integrated public safety network, designed to issue an instant alert to law enforcement agencies in case of an emergency.

“Institutions are directed to ensure 100 percent installation and operationalisation of Panic Buttons (PSCA’s Public Safety App) at the earliest,” reads the notification.

“Moreover, staff and students of the institutions would also be encouraged to register with PSCA to maximise the effectiveness of the system.”

It also emphasises strict adherence to the instructions, requiring officials to disseminate the order at all levels for immediate compliance.

The provincial government is taking proactive steps to integrate modern technology into the security framework of schools, ensuring a rapid response mechanism to safeguard students and staff across Punjab.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

