‘US military bases legitimate targets for Iran’

LAHORE: Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahed Far declared on Thursday that US military bases located in neighbouring countries are legitimate targets for Iran, asserting that the nation has been forced into a defensive war.

The consul general made these remarks at the Iranian Consulate in Lahore during a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, led by General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, says a press release issued by the PPP. The delegation visited to offer condolences and prayers following the passing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Movahed Far criticised the United States for utilising the soil of Arab nations to launch strikes against Iran. He emphasised that Iran seeks excellent relations with its Arab neighbours but warned that they must understand the consequences of hosting hostile forces.

“Even a honeybee or an ant defends its home when attacked,” Movahed Far stated. “Are we expected to remain silent if Iran is attacked from a neighbour’s territory?”

The consul general dismissed claims that Iran is developing nuclear weapons, “a sin we never committed,” noting that the IAEA has previously verified Iran’s non-military intent.

He compared these accusations to the pretexts used for the invasions of Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

He argued that the West aims to prevent unity among Muslim nations to maintain control over oil reserves and support the expansionist goals of “Greater Israel”.

Murtaza expressed sorrow over the loss of the supreme leader, stating that the people of Pakistan share the grief of their Iranian brothers.

He praised the Iranian government and its people for their resilience and for never bowing to Western pressure.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026