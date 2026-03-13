E-Paper | March 13, 2026

60 maunds of dead chicken meat seized

A Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
GUJRAT: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and police claimed to have foiled a bid to supply 60 maunds of dead chicken to the market on Thursday meant to be sold on Eid.

Police said that a team led by Gujrat Saddar SHO Ijaz Hussain on a tip-off stopped a loader vehicle on the Shahdaula Road near Gillanawala Chowk and found at least 60 maunds of dead chicken meat which was being supplied to the market. Police claimed that the meat was meant to be sold at various city points on Eid but the timely action saved the citizens from consuming unhealthy meat.

PFA disposed of the confiscated meat while the police arrested one Asif Ali and registered a case against him and further investigation was underway.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

