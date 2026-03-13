E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Govt plans to set up 16 new CNF stations in districts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to expand the operational scope of the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) as part of its efforts to curb the spread of narcotics in the province, with plans to establish 16 new district stations.

The expansion plan was decided as chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited the Punjab Counter Narcotics Force headquarters, where he reviewed the force’s performance and the ongoing anti-narcotics operations on Thursday.

The chief secretary said elimination of drugs was not merely an administrative objective but aligned with the broader vision of making Punjab a drug-free province. He said the narcotics abuse affected not only individuals but entire families, and emphasised that CNF personnel must continue to perform their duties with dedication and professionalism.

The chief secretary said merit and transparency had been prioritised in the formation of the force, adding that the provincial government would continue to extend full support and resources to strengthen the institution.

CNF director general Brig Mazhar Iqbal briefed the meeting that 510 operations had been conducted during the past six months that led to the seizure of 15.4 tonnes of narcotics worth about Rs1.8 billion, arrest of 407 suspects, and registration of 283 FIRs across the province.

The DG said the operations included a record recovery of 12,500 kilograms of hashish in the Gujranwala region. Authorities also seized modern weapons and 12 quadcopters during various raids.

Alongside enforcement measures, the DG said a “Youth Awareness Campaign” had been launched across 53,000 schools and colleges to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and help protect educational institutions from narcotics-related activities.

Punjab excise and taxation department secretary Masood Mukhtar, DG Excise Umar Sher Chattha, and senior CNF officials were also present on the occasion.

