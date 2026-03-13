New dermatology block, auditorium inaugurated at LGH

LAHORE: Newly-constructed state-of-the-art dermatology block and auditorium built on a self-help basis by the doctors of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) was inaugurated on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, Amiruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal said the establishment of the new block would significantly enhance dermatological services and ensure that patients receive treatment according to international standards.

He said the availability of modern medical equipment and advanced diagnostic facilities would not only improve patient care but also provide valuable learning opportunities for young doctors. He said the facility would also promote medical research and open new avenues for innovation in dermatological sciences.

Highlighting the facilities provided in the new block, Dermatology HoD Prof Dr Atif Shahzad said the dermatology department had installed the latest laser technologies, including the excimer laser, carbon dioxide (CO2) laser and diode laser. These advanced technologies would enable doctors to provide effective and modern treatment to patients suffering from various skin diseases and would significantly improve outcomes in complex dermatological conditions.The central dermatology block and auditorium have been dedicated to eminent dermatologist Prof Dr Tahir Saeed Haroon, while the laser and phototherapy suite has been named after renowned dermatologist Manzoor Hassan.

In addition, a special Yasmina Khan Pediatric Dermatology Unit has been established for the treatment of skin diseases in children, where child patients will receive specialised and modern medical care.

Prof Afzal paid tribute to the doctors who contributed to the project with a spirit of humanitarian service.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026