Drug peddler killed in CCD ‘encounter’

LAHORE: A suspected drug peddler was allegedly shot dead during an encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Kahna area here on Thursday night.

Identified as Tauheed, the suspect was intercepted by the CCD officials when he was travelling on a bike along with his accomplice.

A police official claimed that as the CCD personnel signalled the bike riders to stop, one of them suddenly opened fire. He said that police also returned the fire which led to an encounter. Later, one of the suspects was found shot dead “by the firing of his own accomplice”.

A police team was dispatched to search for the attacker who had managed to flee from the site taking an advantage of the darkness.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026