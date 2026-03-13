BISP agent among four held for torturing woman

TOBA TEK SINGH: A Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) payment agent along with his three accomplices was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman beneficiary for demanding full payment of her financial assistance.

The incident came to light after a video showing the woman being beaten went viral on social media, prompting authorities to take notice.

According to the FIR registered by the Shorkot City Police, complainant Siddiqa Bibi of Naya Shehr claimed that she visited a BISP payment agent’s shop to receive her financial assistance. She said the agent took her identity card and obtained her thumb impression on a biometric machine, asking her to wait for the payment.

She claimed that after waiting for a long time, she demanded her money but agent Arshad and his eight accomplices tortured and injured her.

A BISP official claimed that a report had been sent to the concerned bank authorities recommending them to immediately block the payment agent’s ID.

BOOKED: Two Punjab Sahulat Bazar vendors have been booked for allegedly torturing a price control magistrate in the Jhal area of Faisalabad Road in Jaranwala on Thursday.

As per details, a dispute broke out between the price control magistrate and the fruit vendor over the price of fruits being sold. After which an argument ensued between the vendor and the magistrate over overcharging on fruit sale. During this, angry people surrounded the magistrate’s car and broke its windows.

The Jaranwala City Police registered a case against vendor Haider and another vendor on the complaint of magistrate Muhammad Imran for attacking him and damaging his car.

ACCIDENT: Nine passengers were seriously injured after a Lahore bound speeding bus overturned near Chak 194 RB on the Makkuana-Khurrianwala Bypass Road in Faisalabad on Thursday.

The injured were shifted to the Allied Hospital and were identified as Saba Parveen, Erum Shahzadi, Surayya Bibi, Muhammad Ali, Liaqat Ali, Mubashir, Abdul Wahid, Ashraf and Muhammad Liaqat.

In another incident, a tractor trolley ran over a man while crossing the Pirmahal-Darkhana Road in Pirmahal. He was critically injured and died when he was being shifted to the hospital. He was identified as Irshad Ahmad.

Meanwhile, a couple belonging to Sahiwal riding a motorcycle was hit by a bus in Kamalia. As a result, the couple identified as Zahid Ali and his wife Surraya Bibi were critically injured and shifted to the Kamalia THQ Hospital.

ENCOUNTER: An alleged drug dealer was killed in an encounter with the CCD in Faisalabad late on Wednesday night.

Police claimed that CCD Iqbal Town and Madina Town in-charge inspectors had set up a joint picket on the Lower Canal Road in Faisalabad. Police claimed that they confronted two alleged narcotic smugglers riding a motorcycle. After an exchange of fire, Sher Khan alias Sheraz Pathan of Chak 214 RB Dhudhiwala was found dead by the firing of his accomplice who managed to flee.

Police claimed that the killed drug peddler was involved in a number of cases registered against him by different police stations for supplying ice and other narcotics.

ARRESTED: Faisalabad

FIA Composite Circle arrested on Thursday one Zaman Tahir for being involved in human smuggling.

A press release issued by the FIA said that a case had been registered against the accused. It added that during the initial investigation, the accused along with a co-accused, received Rs2.6 million in cash and online sources in 2024 by tricking Inamullah, Muhammad Amin and Muhammad Saleem.

It said that the accused had promised the victims to send them abroad with Kyrgyzstan employment visas, but did not provide the visas as promised.

It added that further investigation had been entrusted to Sub-Inspector Bashir Khan, while the role of other elements involved in the network was also being determined.

