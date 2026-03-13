Students protest UAF decision to ‘recover additional fee’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) students on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against the varsity administration’s decision to recover additional fees from the students who were enrolled in different courses on a co-curricular and sports basis.

The protesting students told reporters that recently a notice has been issued by the UAF administration, according to which an additional fee of Rs15,000 per semester will be charged from those admitted on co-curricular and sports basis.

Quoting the notice, they said that now Rs30,000 is being demanded by the administration from each of these students as the fee for two semesters.

They said that at the time of their admission, they were not told about any rule under which the additional fee could be charged.

They said that this arbitrary and exorbitant hike in the fee has considerably increased the financial burden for the parents of many students, who are already crushed by the prevaling inflation in the country.

They protesters said they have paid the second semester fee just around a month ago, so it is extremely difficult for them to arrange the additional amount.

They said that because of this sudden decision, the academic careers of more than 400 students, who had taken admission on co-curricular and sports basis, are now in jeopardy, demanding withdrawal of the additional fee.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026