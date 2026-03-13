E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Students protest UAF decision to ‘recover additional fee’

Our Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) students on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against the varsity administration’s decision to recover additional fees from the students who were enrolled in different courses on a co-curricular and sports basis.

The protesting students told reporters that recently a notice has been issued by the UAF administration, according to which an additional fee of Rs15,000 per semester will be charged from those admitted on co-curricular and sports basis.

Quoting the notice, they said that now Rs30,000 is being demanded by the administration from each of these students as the fee for two semesters.

They said that at the time of their admission, they were not told about any rule under which the additional fee could be charged.

They said that this arbitrary and exorbitant hike in the fee has considerably increased the financial burden for the parents of many students, who are already crushed by the prevaling inflation in the country.

They protesters said they have paid the second semester fee just around a month ago, so it is extremely difficult for them to arrange the additional amount.

They said that because of this sudden decision, the academic careers of more than 400 students, who had taken admission on co-curricular and sports basis, are now in jeopardy, demanding withdrawal of the additional fee.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe