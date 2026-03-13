Educational institutions to remain closed today

ISLAMABAD: All public and private schools, colleges and universities will remain closed today (Friday) on account of Youm-i-Quds.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commission of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stated: “ It is hereby notified that 13th March, 2026, Friday shall be observed as a public holiday for all educational institutions, both public and private, including schools, colleges and universities, located within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).”

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026