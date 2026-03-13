‘Pakistani doctors elevate nation’s positive image globally’

ISLAMABAD: Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that Pakistani doctors were ambassadors of Pakistan and were enhancing the positive image of the country globally. He said that during a meeting with the delegation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

According to a press release issued by the health ministry, the delegation was led by President CPSP Professor Khalid Masood Gondal. It included Senior Vice President Professor Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, Director of International Relations Major General Professor Mazhar Ishaq, Professor Dr Javed Kiani, and CPSP Legal Advisor Dr Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the national and international services of the college and discussed the college’s professional activities, training programs, and overall performance in detail.

He gave a detailed update on the recent collaborations with the Facilitation of the Ministry of Health with Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

On this occasion, the minister said that CPSP was a distinguished and proud institution in Pakistan that has played a pivotal role in postgraduate medical education and the training of specialist doctors in the country. He stated that due to the efforts of the institution, Pakistani doctors were not only proving their professional abilities within the country but also around the world.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026