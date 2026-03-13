E-Paper | March 13, 2026

‘Pakistani doctors elevate nation’s positive image globally’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that Pakistani doctors were ambassadors of Pakistan and were enhancing the positive image of the country globally. He said that during a meeting with the delegation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

According to a press release issued by the health ministry, the delegation was led by President CPSP Professor Khalid Masood Gondal. It included Senior Vice President Professor Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, Director of International Relations Major General Professor Mazhar Ishaq, Professor Dr Javed Kiani, and CPSP Legal Advisor Dr Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, Professor Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the national and international services of the college and discussed the college’s professional activities, training programs, and overall performance in detail.

He gave a detailed update on the recent collaborations with the Facilitation of the Ministry of Health with Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

On this occasion, the minister said that CPSP was a distinguished and proud institution in Pakistan that has played a pivotal role in postgraduate medical education and the training of specialist doctors in the country. He stated that due to the efforts of the institution, Pakistani doctors were not only proving their professional abilities within the country but also around the world.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe