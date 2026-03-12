E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemns UN Security Council resolution

Published March 12, 2026
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the United Nations Security Council’s resolution on Iran as “utterly unlawful”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement on X, Baghaei says Wednesday’s resolution — which condemns Iran’s attacks on the Gulf countries and Jordan — “distorts the fundamental principles” of the UN Charter and international law.

He has accused the resolution’s sponsors of ignoring that “Iran is defending itself against an unprovoked aggression by two bullying regimes.”

“No country should provide any assistance to the US-Israeli illegal war against Iran,” he said, adding that Tehran “has no intention of violating the sovereignty or territorial integrity of its neighbours and has exercised maximum restraint”.

