Qatari prime minister speaks to Canada’s top diplomat

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has telephoned Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, amid the intensifying war in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

During the call, the Qatari premier “reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stating that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification”, according to a government statement.

“He noted that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.”

The readout from Qatar’s foreign ministry says that Canada’s Anand “called for de-escalation, the application of reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos”.