Italy releases 9.966m barrels of oil as part of IEA’s strategic reserves effort

Italy ⁠will contribute 9.966 million barrels of oil ⁠to a coordinated ⁠release of strategic oil reserves, joining other International ‌Energy Agency (IEA) members, Al Jazeera reports citing a statement from the country’s energy ministry.

The oil ⁠reserves, to be released ⁠within the “next ⁠few weeks”, represent ⁠around 13.5 per cent of Italy’s total security ‌stocks, the statement reads.

This comes a day after the IEA made the historic proposal to release 400m barrels from its emergency petrol reserves into the market to contain energy prices.