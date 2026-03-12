E-Paper | March 12, 2026

FBI alert on possible Iran retaliation based on unverified tip: White House

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 09:49pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

An FBI alert to law enforcement agencies last month, warning of the possibility that Tehran might try to retaliate for any US strikes on Iran by launching drone attacks in California, was based on a single unverified tip, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says, adding that there has never been such a threat to the U.S. from Iran, Reuters reports.

The confidential alert, issued by the FBI through the multi-agency Los Angeles Joint Regional Intelligence Centre, surfaced publicly a day prior.

It cited FBI information that, as of early February, Iran “allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles” launched from a sea vessel against targets in California “in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran”.

Leavitt, in a post on X, says that the alert was based on one email sent to local law enforcement in California containing a single, unverified tip.

“To be clear: no such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did,” Leavitt has written.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Dawn News English
Subscribe